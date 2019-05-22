Thunder Bay police to conduct 'needs assessment' on Balmoral St. headquarters

The Thunder Bay Police Service will take a close look at its aging Balmoral Street headquarters over the next several months.

RPL Architects and Form Architecture Engineering will jointly conduct a "needs assessment" of the 30-year-old building — the two firms were awarded the contract after a bidding process that closed in March — with the aim of presenting a report to Thunder Bay City Council by the end of the year.

"It's looking at everything from our efficiencies, our space, the current structure, how we do business, and forward-thinking, really, in terms of what we need now, and what we will need in 10, 20, 25 years," said Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth.

"It's also comparing in terms of the work that needs to be done to the current building, as opposed to building brand-new, and what the differences between those two options would be," she said.

The final report, Hauth said, will include costs and the goal is to present it to council in December, or early January 2020 at the latest.

'Long overdue'

"It's definitely a step in the right direction," Hauth said Tuesday, after she'd presented an update on the process at the Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting. "I think we're long overdue."

"We need some help in terms of space and efficiencies," she said. "It's something that was on the books quite a few years ago, and unfortunately, we had to prioritize."

At the time, police instead chose to pursue a new, $6 million radio system, a joint venture with the Thunder Bay fire service.

"That's what we've been working on for the last few years," Hauth said, adding now, the police is "changing gears" and focusing on assessing its own headquarters.