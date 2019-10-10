Thunder Bay, Ont., police contain part of Marina Park over reports of person possibly in distress

Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police have contained a scene at Marina Park as they check on the welfare of a person who may be in distress.
Thunder Bay police were dispatched to Marina Park on Thursday with reports of a person possibly in distress. There is no concern for public safety. (CBC News)

Police have cordoned off the area just south of the boat launches at the park. A number of officers remained on scene as of about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as officers conduct a search.

No further details have been provided.

