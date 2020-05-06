One person dead after fatal collision involving train in Kenora, Ont.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora detachment and the Canadian Pacific Railway Police are investigating a fatal collision in the city's Norman area.

OPP received a report of a person that was struck by a train at 5:08 a.m. on Wednesday May 6, 2020, police said in a media release

Police said officers attended the scene a short time later with Kenora Ambulance and confirmed one person was deceased.

Police said they will release the name of the deceased once next of kin notifications are complete.

OPP are now looking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Kenora OPP at 807-548-5534, or 1-888-310-1122.