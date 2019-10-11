Police investigating threats against two Thunder Bay high schools

The Thunder Bay Police Service says it's investigating after threats were posted on social media against two Thunder Bay high schools: Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute and St. Patrick High School.

Police were made aware of a threat against Westgate that was posted on Snapchat after 8 p.m. on Thursday, the force said in a news release issued Friday morning. The snap featured a photograph of what appeared to be a rifle with a caption that read, "Watch out Westgate."



The complaint was immediately handed over to the service's Major Crime Section, and officers continue to investigate, police said. School resource officers are also assisting with the investigation and liaising with school board officials.

Students from Westgate will not be in school Friday as the school has been closed for the day.

According to a post on the Lakehead Public Schools website, issued just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, students already on buses were to be returned home, and students without keys to their homes were to be dropped off at Westmount Public School.

All efforts will be made to re-open the school on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the statement said.

Threat against St. Patrick High School

Later Friday morning police issued a second release saying they had been made aware of a threat posted on Snapchat against St. Patrick Highschool, which had been posted around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The threat involved a snap showing what appeared to be a photograph of a rifle with a caption insinuating an attack against the school.



The complaint was immediately handed over to the service's Major Crime Section, and officers are now investigating the origin of the threat, police said.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board has placed St. Patrick High School, St. Martin School, St. Elizabeth School, St. Thomas Aquinas School, St. Ann School and Pope John Paul II in a hold and secure, according to a news release from the school board.

The regular dismissal is anticipated with the hold and secure precaution to be lifted by the end of the school day.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation of these incidents to please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or send tips online at https://clicktime.symantec.com/3JaTBaRZht9eok42n8V9oTd7Vc?u=www.p3tips.com.



Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity on social media to please report it immediately.



