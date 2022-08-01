Thunder Bay police investigating man's death as homicide

Police in Thunder Bay are investigating the death of a man in the city's intercity area as a homicide.

Officers were sent to a home on the 800 block of McMillan Street on Friday afternoon after receiving a weapons call.

A man was found dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the death is being treated as a homicide.

No further information about the identity of the victim, or whether any suspects have been identified or arrested, has been publicly released.

The police service's major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the ongoing investigation, police said in the Sunday news release.

A police presence remained in the area and the scene was still being held on Monday morning.