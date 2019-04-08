Thunder Bay, Ont., police ask for patience as they investigate Hammarskjold threats

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are doing everything they can to find the people responsible for a string of threats against Hammarskjold High School on the north side of the city.

The school was closed again Monday after two threats were called into the Thunder Bay Police Service — the ninth time in two months that threats have been made against the school.

The force is asking parents of Hammarskjold students to be please patient while police investigate, said Det. Sgt. Tracy Lewis.

"We understand the frustration, and we are working on the investigation," Lewis told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

"There is depth and complication to the investigation based on the need of the police service to have to follow the laws that are required for how the anonymous information is coming through."

Parents have provided lots of advice to police, she said, and officers are following up on all leads.

"We take it very seriously, so please be patient and trust that we are doing every step to resolve this," she added.

Lakehead Public Schools meanwhile has a social worker, a mental health worker and several outside agencies helping students cope with the threats, Bruce Nugent, the board's communications director, told CBC Thunder Bay.

Staff also have access to an employee assistance program, he said.

"I worry about them every single day, and I know that everybody in my building worries about everybody at Hammarskjold as well too," Nugent said. "I know that they're incredibly strong, but at the same time, this gets to be incredibly taxing."