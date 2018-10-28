Dryden police investigating 'suspicious' restaurant fire
The Dryden Fire Service was called to the TransCanada Restaurant on Third Street at about 3:30 in the morning on Good Friday.
It happened at the TransCanada Restaurant on Third Street early on Good Friday
Dryden police say they're investigating a suspicous fire that occured over the Easter Weekend at a local restaurant.
The Dryden Fire Service was called to the TransCanada Restaurant on Third Street at about 3:30 in the morning on Good Friday, the fire department told CBC.
The department responded with 19 firefighters and brought in 7 more from Oxdrift, according to a news release from the Dryden Police Service.
It took until just after 1 p-m to declare the fire contained.
There were no injuries or fatalities reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dryden Police Service.