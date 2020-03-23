Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police investigating overnight death as homicide
Thunder Bay·New

Police say the adult male victim died after being found with significant injuries consistent with a serious assault.

Officers were called to scene for reports of a disturbance and injured man.

Thunder Bay police say they are investigating the death of an adult male with significant injuries consistent with a serious assault as a homicide. (Christina Jung/CBC)

Thunder Bay police are investigating the overnight death of an adult male as a homicide.

Officers were called to a residential address on the 500 block of North May Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday with reports of a disturbance and an injured man, police confirmed hours later in a morning news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with significant injuries that police said were consistent with a serious assault. The victim was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he died less than an hour later.

Police are holding the scene and the incident is being investigated as a homicide by the police force's major crimes unit. An autopsy is being scheduled and investigators are in the process of notifying next of kin.

