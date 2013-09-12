Thunder Bay police board requests cost estimates for security fencing at current headquarters

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board is seeking cost estimates to install security fencing around police headquarters on Balmoral Street.

The resolution, tabled by Mayor Bill Mauro, also a police board member, asks for a report that includes costs and funding sources to be presented to the board in June.

The vote at Tuesday's meeting follows the board's vote to recommend the city fund a new, centralized, $56-million police headquarters.

Mauro said that may mean installing fencing at current headquarters won't be necessary. However, he told the board there was still value in passing the resolution.

"The timelines associated with [the decision about a new police station] clearly impact whether or not we want to do this, and whether or not it will ultimately go forward," said Mauro. "I do think, however, it wouldn't be the worst idea for us to support the resolution, simply to get a price and an estimate on what the costs might be, associated with this work.

Ensuring security either way

If a new building is approved to go forward, "you're going to be in a situation where you would not want the lack of security present at the current building to be the case in a new building."

In an earlier interview with CBC News, Mauro said there have been issues at the Balmoral Street station related to a lack of security fencing, but details weren't provided.

Police board member Roydon Pelletier said he supported the resolution tabled by Mauro, noting he'd recently taken a tour of the headquarters.

"I believe this one piece of infrastructure, it's a basic requirement for the facility," he said. "If it ends up being a sunken cost with going forward on the new build, I still believe it makes a ton of sense."

A report is due back before the board in June.