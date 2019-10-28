From the Frontlines: Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., share stories from the city

Thunder Bay police hope a new project will help officers better connect with the public by sharing more information about what the service's officers encounter during their shifts.

From the Frontlines is an eight-part series of articles, which focuses on officers with the service's Uniform Patrol Branch. They're written by a police civilian employee who accompanies the officers on ridealongs.

"We were looking for ways of trying to highlight some of the work and experiences that our officers have on a day-to-day basis," said police director of communications Chris Adams. "Very often, what we hear from our own members, is the public really doesn't get a chance to hear all of the little things that happen along the way, the things that are actually small, but quite significant, when you add them all up."

The first From the Frontlines article was published Monday, and was titled What's in a Call? It focuses on how officers prepare for the unknown as they respond to calls for service.

Police said From the Frontlines articles will continue to appear on the website weekly throughout October. There'll be a break in December, and four more will be published in January.

"I think people ... will be surprised, sometimes," Adams said. "They'll also see the human side."

"It just gives people another glimpse inside at what the workings of the service are like."