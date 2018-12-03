'Thorough and complete investigation' underway after video of officer hitting teen, says Thunder Bay Police

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are conducting a "very active and ongoing investigation" after a female patrol officer in uniform was "seen to be in physical contact with" a youth on Saturday evening.

According to a written release from Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday, officers responded to a call to assist paramedics with an injured woman at a residence in the 400 block of Egan Street on Saturday, December 1 at 7:25 p.m.

She was transported to hospital by Superior North EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

While on scene, police said an "intoxicated 17-year-old female" was located inside the residence. A video showing a portion of the incident captured a female police officer hitting the teenager in the face, while she was strapped to a stretcher.

That video was posted on social media.

Video clip was originally uploaded to social media Saturday night. 0:16

"The youth in question was intoxicated and the other details as far as how she ended up in the stretcher being transported to hospital, that's the subject to the investigation as well," Thunder Bay Police Service communication director, Chris Adams told CBC News.

He said since this incident, officers have been receiving "a number of threats through social media ... and those threats are being investigated as well."

The female officer seen in the video has been "served notice in accordance with the police services act" and is "off duty" and under-investigation, according to Adams.

"Chief Hauth was very concerned about this incident ... and we want to ensure the public that we're doing a very thorough and complete investigation into this incident," he added.