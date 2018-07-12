Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., announce members of task force that will re-investigate nine cases

Thunder Bay's police chief, Ontario's chief coroner, and the grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation will be among those who help oversee re-investigations of the deaths of nine Indigenous people in the city.

The nine case reviews were among the recommendations made by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director in its report about systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police Service.

This week, Thunder Bay police announced the people who will be involved in the re-investigations.

The executive governance committee, which will oversee the investigations, will be comprised of:

Retired Ontario judge Stephen Goudge

Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Sylvie Hauth

Dirk Huyer, Ontario chief coroner

Michael Pollanen, Ontario chief forensic pathologist and deputy chief coroner

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler

The investigative resource committee will act as an expert resource for the investigators themselves, and will be made up of:

Kona Williams, forensic pathologist and director of Sudbury Forensic Pathology Unit

Investigating coroner Barry McLellan

Crown Attorney Susan Orlando

Kimberly Murray of the Ministry of the Attorney General's Indigenous Justice Division

And other experts as required

Finally, the blended investigative team, which will actually conduct the new investigations, will include:

Retired OPP detective superintendent Ken Leppert

A Nishnawbe Aski Police Service detective constable

Five Thunder Bay Police Service detective constables

None of the members of the blended investigative team will have been involved in any of the original investigations into the nine deaths, police have said.

The cases that will be re-investigated are those involving the deaths of:

Christine Gliddy

Shania Bob

Marie Spence

Aaron Loon

Sara Moonias

Jethro Anderson

Curran Strang

Kyle Morrisseau

Jordan Wabasse

Police said in June that the hope is to have the reviews completed within a year.