Collisions, calls for police service down in Thunder Bay due to physical distancing

The Thunder Bay Police Service says calls for service declined in March due to the physical distancing requirements brought on by COVID-19 — and motor vehicle collisions were down by more than a third.

There were 4,089 calls for service in March, police said in a news release issued Tuesday. That's about 15 per cent fewer than in the same period in 2019.

Calls involving domestic violence have remained steady, police said, with no appreciable difference from month to month.

There were 207 motor vehicle collisions reported in March 2020 compared with 335 in the previous year, a result of the dramatic decrease in vehicle traffic in the city.

Police have been taking steps to reduce members' potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus by encouraging the public to use online reporting for minor crimes though their website.

"Public and officer safety remain the top priorities of the Thunder Bay Police Service," deputy chief Ryan Hughes said in the news release.

"As we approach the Easter long weekend, it is important that citizens obey the orders issued by the province regarding gatherings and maintaining physical distancing," he said. "We all need to work together to fight this pandemic."