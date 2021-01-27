Thunder Bay police support Ontario ombudsman probe into closure of youth justice centres

Thunder Bay police are participating in an Ontario ombudsman investigation into the closure of a youth justice centre in Thunder Bay.

The province's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services announced in March it was closing 26 youth justice centres across Ontario.

Ten of those facilities are in northwestern Ontario, and two – the seven-bed Jack McGuire Centre and the 11-bed J.J. Kelso Youth Centre – are in Thunder Bay (bed counts at two other city facilities are also being reduced).

The ombudsman, however, is specifically looking at the how the closures of two of those centres – Kenora's Creighton Youth Centre and the J.J. Kelso facility – were carried out.

Thunder Bay police chief Sylvie Hauth said she was formally notified of the investigation last week.

"We will be participating with the ombudsman's office regarding their investigation," Hauth told the Thunder Bay Police Services Board during its Tuesday meeting.

The ombudsman's investigation was announced last month, when Ontario ombudsman Paul Dube stated in a media release that his office has received complaints about the lack of fairness and transparency in the two closures.

"Concerns have been raised about a lack of notice and consideration for the vulnerabilities of the young people who were moved out of these centres – for example, whether their rights were respected and what planning was done for transitioning them to new facilities," Dube stated.



"As always, if we find that the planning was adequate and the actions appropriate, we will say so. If not, we will make recommendations for improvement."

The investigation is specifically looking at how the closures were handled, rather than the merits of the decision to close them.

The board itself agreed to voice its own concerns about the closures on Tuesday, as well, with members deciding to send a letter to the ministry.

"This is an issue that I did bring up at an [Intergovernmental Affairs Committee] meeting, that I would hope that the city would see value in supporting the efforts of the police services board," police board chair and Thunder Bay City Council member Kristen Oliver said Tuesday.

"I do have concerns about the cost to the service and the community in terms of transporting prisoners," she said. "But I also really struggle with taking youth out of a community and a region where they may have some family members that could be able to support them."

"And taking them to Sault Ste. Marie, in my opinion, is quite alarming."

Hauth also told the board Tuesday that she has met with the province about the closures. The meeting took place on March 23.

"We voiced our concerns, put forward where we stood as a service, and the limitations and the difficulties that these closures would pose," Hauth said Tuesday.

The ministry responded to the meeting via a letter, which was included in the agenda for Tuesday's police board meeting.

"The ministry takes your concerns seriously," the letter states. "We are committed to working with the Thunder Bay Police Service to address any gaps in service and to arrive at a solution that meets the needs of those involved."

"The ministry is continuing to consider opportunities to decrease the impact of the closures and will provide additional information as it becomes available."

The ministry also said it would work with the police service to help facilitate long-distance transport of youth.

There is no set timeline for the ombudsman's investigation into the closures. The media release states it will be completed as quickly as possible.