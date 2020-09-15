Newest member of Thunder Bay Police Services Board stepping down

The newest member of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board is stepping down from his position to devote more time to his career as an emergency room physician during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kyle Lansdell told the board on Tuesday morning that he'll resign his seat effective Oct. 31.

Lansdell is a provincial appointee and joined the board on Dec. 29, 2019.

"The pandemic has expanded my obligations as an ER physician, and I must create more margin in my schedule to accommodate those responsibilities," Lansdell said. "I believe there is significant and meaningful work to be done at this board table, and it therefore requires and deserves someone who has the capacity to dedicate themselves fully to it."

Lansdell said the date of Oct. 31 is the latest he can remain on the board, and he's willing to step down sooner if a new member is found before then.

He said he's spoken to the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which handles provincial appointees to police services boards, and work to recruit a new member has begun.