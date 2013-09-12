Thunder Bay police board won't move forward with fencing at Balmoral Street police station

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board won't move ahead with the installation of security fencing at the city's police headquarters, citing the high cost.

Mayor Bill Mauro, a police board member, requested a report on the installation of fencing along the perimeter of the police property on Balmoral Street at April's board meeting.

The report, presented to the board Tuesday, estimated the cost of the work would be about $607,000, which includes the installation of 1,700 feet of seven-foot-high security fencing, as well as access gates and related work.

"I don't think any of us anticipated a price for the work would come in in this range," Mauro said at Tuesday's meeting. "So when I saw the number, it was it was quite a surprise.

"I don't need to to get into the detail of of what options there may be that would reduce the price. I think I'll just accept it."

Mauro said that given the cost, as well as ongoing efforts to construct a new police headquarters in the city, now is not the right time to move forward with the fencing.

The board recommends building a new facility, but the project would still need approval through a future municipal budget process.

Mauro asked police Chief Sylvie Hauth if any other steps could be taken to increase security outside the police building.

"The biggest concern right now is easy access through the parking lot," Hauth said. "Is there a way, without thoroughly fencing off all areas, were we can limit the access?"

Hauth said police administration will consider other options, and report back to the board at a future meeting.