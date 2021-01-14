Thunder Bay police board asks for report on possible redeployment of officers

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board is asking the police service to produce a report on a possible redeployment of existing resources to get more officers on the front line.

The report stems from a resolution tabled at Tuesday's meeting by Mayor Bill Mauro, who said the resolution in turn, comes from complaints he's hearing from residents and businesses about crime in the city.

"At this point, I'm looking for options," Mauro said during the meeting on Tuesday. "Quite frankly, this community is in a position in the last five to eight years that [it] has never been in before. This is game-changing for people that have lived in the city for their entire lives. They're not used to what we're seeing and dealing with now."

Mauro said he's not looking to increase the number of police officers in the city. The police board did that recently, he said, hiring an additional six officers a few years ago.

The 2019 Thunder Bay Police Service Annual Report — the 2020 report hasn't been released yet — stated the service employs 227 sworn officers, but doesn't specify how many of those are considered front line.

Mauro noted that during the summer, when Thunder Bay was hosting residents from communities that had been evacuated due to forest fires, city police resources were stretched so thin the break-and-enter unit needed to be collapsed and redeployed for a few weeks to support the evacuees.

Thunder Bay police Chief Sylvie Hauth said the Thunder Bay Police Service is one of many facing similar problems.

City police, she said, are "very reactive" when it comes to responding to calls for service; a more-proactive approach is needed "to try to make headway in terms of all the issues that we currently see," but that's not something police can do alone.

"We can only do that with partnerships to ensure that other people are at the table with us, so that certain calls for service that are socioeconomic-based in nature are taken away from our frontline, day-to-day interactions," Hauth said.

A report on possible police redeployments is due back before the board in November.