The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has named its new chair and vice chair with Karen Machado stepping into the role effective July 1.

Machado was appointed to the board by the province in January, and spent her 34-year career working for the Ontario Public Service; when she retired in 2020, Machado — who's a member of the Red Rock Indian Band — was the superintendent of the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

"I think I do have the skill sets necessary," Machado said on Tuesday morning. "The team itself, the board, is very positive. We're all committed."

"So in that regard, I don't see a challenge," she said. "We're all forward-thinking and wanting to do what's right for the board, the force, the city and the communities surrounding us."

Meanwhile, Denise Baxter was named the board's vice-chair. Baxter, who's a member of Marten Falls First Nation and works as vice-provost of Indigenous initiatives at Lakehead University, joined the board last summer as part of the governance committee, which hired new Thunder Bay police Chief Darcy Fleury.

"When I agreed to join this particular board, I knew that there would be a time to step up," Baxter said. "As a leader ... there is a time when you just have to step into those positions, and it's not always maybe fun or convenient, but it's necessary, and so that is why I said yes."

The board will see another change on July 1, as well.

Currently, the board is overseen by administrator Malcolm Mercer, who has the sole vote. However, on July 1 Mercer's duties will change, as well, and all members will have their voting privileges restored.

Malcolm Mercer (left) is the provincially appointed administrator of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board. He said all board members support Machado as chair of the board. (Marc Doucette/CBC News)

Baxter said she doesn't expect too much to change in practice, however.

"Right now we all have a voice," she said. "Maybe there's only one vote, but if the voices are divided or the voices are not in agreement, he will vote with the way we work."

"Our discussions are really built around consensus, and so we have those opportunities to dialogue, to listen to each other, to hear different points of view and to come to a space where we've all had a a thorough discussion before we make a decision."

And Mercer said all other board members fully supported naming Machado and Baxter as chair and vice-chair.

"I was actually very humbled and honoured that that they thought of me in that regard," Machado said. "As I said, I do believe I have what we need, but I was very humbled and honoured to be selected."

The board is still short one member, who will be appointed by the province. Machado said she hasn't heard any updates as to when that appointment may be made.