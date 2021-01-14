Thunder Bay police board expected to end year $300K overbudget

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board is anticipating a $300,000 negative budget variance this year, which the board's chair attributes to one-time, and unexpected, costs.

Board chair and Thunder Bay city councillor Kristen Oliver said the variance is because "things have just caught up with us over the last two years."

The police board has had its own budget for two years, 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the board ended up with a positive variance of $37,000, the memo states.

But the current negative variance is because there were some matters the board wasn't able to deal with until now, Oliver said.

"We are currently undertaking a significant communication and coordination plan with our strategic initiatives, and creating our strategic plan, that's going to drive the service for the next three years," Oliver said. "And so there's considerable work that we've undertaken, which is certainly driving up the cost this year."

"We won't be experiencing this level of expense again in the next few years, for sure," she said. "We've also had some legal bills that we didn't anticipate, so they weren't probably budgeted or accounted for."

The memo states the board's budget, which is $223,500, has stayed the same for 2020 and 2021; however, there was an expectation that an unfavourable variance would occur this year as the board "moved forward on key initiatives."

Oliver said the police board has also separated itself from the City of Thunder Bay and hired its own staff and communications division and created a separate website, steps that were recommended by Senator Murray Sinclair in his 2019 report on his investigation into the board and have also increased the board's budgetary requirements.

"We shouldn't see this type of variance next year, certainly," Oliver said. "We have a better perspective now what's sort of coming down the pipe for us next year, so we're able to plan for that a little bit better than we've been able to plan for the last couple of years."

"The legal bills are still a little bit of a guess, but I think we're honing in on what we'd see on an average basis given grievances and the like that the police services board is responsible for legally."

A full report on the 2021 variance and estimates for the board's 2022 budget, are expected to be discussed at the board's October meeting.