Police block several areas in Thunder Bay's south core neighbourhood

Thunder Bay police officers blocked off several blocks near Arthur Street in the city's south core Friday afternoon as they dealt with situation they described as an "ongoing investigation."

Police issued a brief statement Friday afternoon that did not provide details, but several officers were on scene, putting up police tape around 4:45 p.m.

Several men were seen leaving a building on Brodie Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers yelled at the men and commanded them to walk toward the officers backwards with their hands up.

They asked for people to avoid the following areas while the situation unfolded.