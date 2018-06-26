Thunder Bay police investigate bear spray attack on city's north side

Thunder Bay, Ont., police are investigating an assault after a 21-year-old man was suddenly approached and sprayed with what police believe to be bear spray.

Police said that on June 26 at approximately 2:20 a.m. a 21-year-old man was driving slowly on Brodie Street with his window down when he was suddenly approached by a stranger and was sprayed with bear spray.

According to a written release, the driver drove to a Simpson Street location where he stopped his car and called 911 for help.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to the Thunder Bay hospital for follow up treatment.

Police are asking any witnesses who may have seen this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.