Thunder Bay police board, association plan meetings over low morale in police service

The head of the Thunder Bay Police Association (TBPA) is hoping for change after a recent survey showed low morale in the city's police service.

"I want the support for my members in the workforce," TBPA president Colin Woods told CBC News on Wednesday. "I want the morale to improve by getting that support from the senior management."

"I want the senior management to acknowledge the day to day work that my members are doing, that they haven't really been getting the support for."

Results of the survey — which was filled out by 68 per cent of TBPA membership — were released in late October, but the survey itself had been conducted in the spring.

It showed:

60 per cent of TBPA members disagree or strongly disagree that their unit or assignment is staffed adequately;

More than 66 per cent say staffing levels are a concern in terms of the safety of the community, or TBPA members;

Nearly 79 per cent expressed concern that their feedback wasn't valued;

74 per cent said senior management doesn't encourage openness and transparency;

64 per cent disagree, or strongly disagree, that senior management prioritizes mental health.

Members also said they were concerned about a lack of support from senior management in terms of issues facing police in Thunder Bay and the province, and 60 per cent said they don't feel valued.

Finally, 76 per cent described morale at the Thunder Bay Police Service as being negative, or very negative.

Woods said he hasn't seen any changes in the weeks since the survey results were released, but dialogue between himself and police Chief Sylvie Hauth has begun.

Meetings planned

The survey was discussed at Tuesday's meeting of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, with board member Georjann Morriseau suggesting the board as a whole meet with TBPA members to discuss the issues.

Board chair Kristen Oliver said she and vice-chair Michael Power have met with association representatives since the survey was completed, and that the board is taking the survey seriously.

"We've bounced around a number of meeting dates to try to ensure that we're having regular discussions with the association, and bringing them into the fold, so that we're constantly working in it step by step with them," Oliver said.

Woods said there has been some communication between the board and TBPA about meeting dates, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

He hoped the meetings will take place soon, however.

"The longer the problem continues to to sit, the worse it's going to get," he said.