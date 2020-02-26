A 22-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer at Thunder Bay courthouse on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. The accused didn't remove his belongings at the security checkpoint near the courthouse's main entrance, and police escorted him out of the building.

The accused then threw his coffee at one of the officers and fled.

The officer pursued the male, and caught up to him a short distance away. The accused then assaulted the officer again.

The accused was placed under arrest, and has been charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer, and assault with a weapon.

The accused appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded into custody.