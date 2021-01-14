Thunder Bay police arrest Ottawa man after bag of suspected cocaine found floating in toilet

Police in Thunder Bay arrested an Ottawa man accused of attempting to conceal a bag of suspected cocaine in a toilet.

Police said they were called to a Picton Avenue residence early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a woman in distress.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the bathroom attempting to flush or hide the bag of suspected cocaine, which was floating in the toilet.

The accused was arrested and was also found to be in possession of over $5,000 in cash, which is suspected to have been obtained by crime.

The 27-year-old is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer. He appeared in court on Thursday and remains in custody.