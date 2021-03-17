Man arrested after claiming to have COVID-19 and trying to cough at Thunder Bay emergency responders

A 22-year-old man faces several charges after multiple incidents where he claimed to be COVID-19 positive and then is alleged to have intentionally coughed and spit at Thunder Bay emergency responders.

Thunder Bay police said firefighters and paramedics initially responded to reports of a man in possible medical distress on the city's north side Monday evening, with officers also being sent to the scene after the individual was said to be aggressive.

Police said the man declared himself to have COVID-19 and intended to infect the responding officers. He started coughing in the direction of the officers, police added.

The man was eventually arrested and taken to the city police station.

Police said the same man was involved in a similar incident with emergency services on March 12 where they were called to a disturbance at a different location.

The accused is charged with multiple counts of assaulting a peace officer and common nuisance endangering life, as well as one count of endangering life.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to be back in court at a future date.