Man charged after large fight at Fort Frances campground: OPP

A 38-year-old Couchiching First Nation man is facing several charges after a fight involving a number of people and a weapon at a Fort Frances campground.

OPP said officers were called to Point Park in Fort Frances at about 9:45 p.m. on July 13 with reports of a large fight. Investigators determined the fight had broken out between a number of people camping in the park, and the accused.

Two people involved received minor injuries, police said, and officers located and arrested the accused at about 9 a.m. on July 14.

No other details about the incident were provided by police, including the number of people or type of weapon involved, nor what led up to the fight itself.

"At this point, we're still under investigation, and we're still interviewing numerous people in regards to this," said Fort Frances OPP Prov. Const. Guy Beaudry. "At this time, this is all the information we have."

The accused has been charged with five counts of uttering threats, and two counts each of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused remains in custody, pending a court appearance in Fort Frances on Thursday.