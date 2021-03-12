Weekend's Point in Time Count a "success," organizers say

Final numbers aren't known yet, but organizers are already calling Thunder Bay's 2021 Point in Time Count a success.

The count, which gathers data on the number of people experiencing homelessness in Thunder Bay, ran for 24 hours, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

"This year, our count was different than the previous years," said Bonnie Krysowaty, researcher with the Lakehead Social Planning Council. "We had the count held as a drop-in location at one central location, at the CLE Coliseum."

"In the past, there have been many drop-in locations throughout the city, but with COVID and having to social distance, making sure that everybody is safe, this is the way that we've done it," she said. "It went really well. Lots of participation, lots of collective impact, partners making sure everything came together. So, yes, it was successful."

Krysowaty said final numbers aren't yet available, as the count was held in three shifts, and other sites around the city where people are experiencing homelessness were also surveyed.

The last Point in Time Count took place in 2018. Then, the citywide count of people experiencing homelessness was about 470, Krysowaty said.

The data gathered by the count is important for a few reasons, she said.

"One important reason, of course, is for funding opportunities," Krysowaty said. "When organizations need money, perhaps for different programs ... we have to provide data to let the funders know why we need the money."

"The other reason is for everybody in the community, and community leaders, to understand what's going on with homelessness in Thunder Bay," she said. "After we have a few pieces of data over the years, we'll be able to see trends that are happening."

"It will also lead us to different endeavours within the city, like our Coordinated Housing Access Table, to make sure that homelessness is curbed, and that we can prevent homelessness from taking place."