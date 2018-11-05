Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 37-year-old man who was last seen at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday night.

Robert Podlaski was last seen at the hospital on Friday, November 2 just before 7:30 p.m., according to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday.

He is described as being 5'11" tall, thin build and about 180 pounds. He has short dark hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweater and grey jogging pants.

The 37-year-old man is known to frequent the Cameron and Dease Streets area and the city's east end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.