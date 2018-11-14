Missing 37-year-old man 'located safely,' says Thunder Bay Police
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say 37-year-old Robert Podlaski has been located safely.
Robert Podlaski was reported missing after he was last seen at the hospital on Nov. 2
In a written release earlier this month, police asked for the public's help to locate Podlaski after he was last seen at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday, November 2 just before 7:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, police said Podlaski "has been located safely."