Missing 37-year-old man 'located safely,' says Thunder Bay Police

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say 37-year-old Robert Podlaski has been located safely.

Robert Podlaski was reported missing after he was last seen at the hospital on Nov. 2

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for their assistance after 37-year-old Robert Podlaski was located safely. (CBC)

In a written release earlier this month, police asked for the public's help to locate Podlaski after he was last seen at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday, November 2 just before 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, police said Podlaski "has been located safely." 

