Plug in Thunder Bay: CEDC offers support for EV charger installation

Thunder Bay's electric vehicle drivers will soon have more places to charge up, thanks to a new program being launched by the Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC).

The CEDC is currently taking applications for its $1-million Plug in Thunder Bay program, which will cover up to 50 per cent of the costs associated with purchasing and installing an EV charger. The program is open to businesses, academic institutions, Indigenous groups and property owners.

"The object of this program is to address a lack of charging and refuelling stations in Canada," said project manager Jamie Lee Kostecki. "It's essentially one of the critical barriers for EV adoption."

The charging stations can be installed in public places, on streets, at workplaces and in multi-unit residential buildings.

Kostecki said the funding is available for level two chargers, which cost about $8,000 and fast chargers, which can cost up to $50,000.

Kostecki said applications will be accepted until Dec. 17. The hope is to announced the successful applicants in January and February; they'll then have a year to install the chargers.