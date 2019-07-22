The owner of an aircraft that saw action during D-Day in the Second World War and has been sitting in Thunder Bay, Ont., for the past month says he's ready to "show it off" to an estimated half a million people at a large airshow south of the border.

Mikey McBryan is the owner of the Douglas DC-3 aircraft that's been sitting at the Thunder Bay International Airport. The DC-3 is often credited with revolutionizing air transit in the 1930s and 1940s and McBryan, who drew about 500 people to see the historic plane in the Lakehead when it was opened up to the public, said a lot of work went into making it air-worthy again after years of neglect.

"This aircraft was kind of a ... derelict," he said, adding that it sat for decades at the end of a runway in Montreal. "No one really thought it would be flyable again because it just looked bad."

The historic aircraft was parked in Thunder Bay, Ont., for about a month after its owner Mikey McBryan flew it in from Quebec on its way to AirVenture, an airshow in Oshkosh, Wis. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"There [was] graffiti on it, parts were missing and just ... kind of surface mildew [was on it]... so it looked terrible."

But when the plane came up for sale online and McBryan, who is the general manager of Buffalo Airways in Yellowknife, along with his uncle, got a closer look at it — as well as learned of its war history — they concluded that the damage was largely fixable and that it could fly again, although "every square inch of this aircraft was a problem."

"We started putting it all together," McBryan said, adding that the work took less than 60 days.

"We went from, basically, the worst-looking aircraft in Canada to something passable."

Mikey McBryan is the general manager of Buffalo Airways in Yellowknife and owner of the historic DC-3 aircraft that was sitting at the Thunder Bay International Airport for about a month in summer 2019. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

The restoration was also chronicled on a Youtube series called Plane Savers.

As for why to go to all the trouble to restore the plane, McBryan said "for me, it's 'cause these airplanes are cool."

"When we look around, we're sitting in Thunder Bay airport right now and there's lots of airplanes and they're flying around making money and they have a purpose," he said. "Sometimes when airplanes don't have a purpose anymore, they're tossed out as quick as you could possibly get because they cost a lot of money."

"Aircraft like the DC-3 survived because they became economical, but that is slowly dying: the economics of warbirds, so it takes just a little bit extra now to save them."

The DC-3 attracted over 500 people when it was displayed to the public during its stay in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

McBryan and the DC-3 are scheduled to leave Thunder Bay on Tuesday to fly around the western shore of Lake Superior to Duluth, Minn., en route to AirVenture, a massive celebration of all things aviation in Oshkosh, Wis.

The airshow attracts more than 10,000 planes and 500,000 attendees.

"I promised everybody that I'd take this aircraft to Oshkosh, 'cause you want to show it off to as many aviation buffs as possible," he said. "The most efficient way to do that is Oshkosh — now that I'm paying for the fuel, I don't want to fly it around to all the airshows."

"You could get a Ferrari for the same price as the fuel bill."

The massive airshow in Oshkosh, Wis., is 'like the Stanley Cup of all aviation,' said Mikey McBryan, which makes it the perfect venue to show off the restoration work done on his historic DC-3. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

As for why the plane sat on the tarmac in Thunder Bay for so long, McBryan said Quebec was a bit far away from his company's bases of operations, along with the Oshkosh airshow; as well, an ex-Buffalo Airways employee, who is also a DC-3 mechanic, now works for Thunder Bay Aviation and offered space.

He said the airport also waived the landing fees.

"I couldn't have picked a better place to bring the aircraft," he said.

The flight south of the border will be McBryan's first actual trip in the plane, he said, as the one test flight done in Quebec was flown by someone else.

"Oshkosh is like the Stanley Cup of all aviation ... and to share it with that community would be amazing," he said.

"Hopefully they like it."