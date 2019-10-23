Pioneer Ridge resumes indoor visits

Indoor visits are once again allowed at Thunder Bay's Pioneer Ridge long-term care home.

Indoor visits had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, they were reinstated, the city said.

All visitors must be screened - either on-site by staff, or by using an online pre-screening tool - prior to visiting residences, and visitors are reminded to stay home if they're feeling unwell.

"We are urging visitors to strongly consider their personal health and susceptibility to the virus in determining whether visiting a long-term care is appropriate," said Lee Mesic, Pioneer Ridge administrator. "Where it is not possible or advisable for in-person visits, we continue to provide window, outside and virtual visiting options at Pioneer Ridge."

"Over the last few months, the resident's safety has been reliant on the actions of all of us and now more than ever, we must remain diligent and adhere to all precautions."

Internal and outdoor visits are also being limited to one per resident per week.

Window or virtual visits can also be booked, depending on available resources.