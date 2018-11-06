Some of the biggest names in curling will be in Thunder Bay this week, to compete in the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge.

The six-day event kicks off Tuesday night at the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre, and will feature world-class competition.

"You know, we're getting to see the Olympic gold medalists, the John Shuster rink will be here," said John Cameron, co-chair of the local organizing committee for the event.

"Everybody wants to see Brad Gushue, Brad Jacobs, Kevin Koe, Jennifer Jones. All the top names are here," he said, adding that players will also be coming from countries including Sweden, Scotland and Japan, "so it is a big international event for Thunder Bay."

One of the first players to take to the ice will be Thunder Bay's own Krista McCarville. Her team will play against Edmonton in the opening draw on Tuesday night.

Cameron said a lot of work has gone into planning the Thunder Bay event, with the Port Arthur, Fort William and Kakabeka curling clubs working together to rally the 250 volunteers needed to help out over the six days.

Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville, pictured above at the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, will kick off the Pinty's event in a game against Edmonton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Benefits for Thunder Bay

The event is expected to generate up to $2 million dollars in economic benefits for the city, he said, and will draw a significant number of visitors.

"It draws out of town fans, of course, that want to come in and see these world-class curlers. About 30 per cent of our tickets are from out of town."

Thunder Bay could also enjoy a profile-boost, he said, thanks to the a live national broadcast on Sportsnet. "So Thunder Bay will be showcased across the country, and even around the world, as a lot of games are also streamed internationally."

The event is sold out from Thursday night on, but some tickets are still available for round robin draws on Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday.

Attendees should note that parking is limited at the Tournament Centre, Cameron said. But once that lot is full, overflow parking will be available at the Loch Lomond Ski Area, and shuttles will be running from there to the event.