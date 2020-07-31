Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police issue public safety alert after spike in fentanyl overdoses
Thunder Bay, Ont., police issue public safety alert after spike in fentanyl overdoses

Thunder Bay police are issuing a public safety alert due to a spike in fentanyl overdose deaths.

Deaths, overdoses related to naloxone-resistant drug known as 'pink down,' police say

Thunder Bay police have issued a public safety alert over a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths in the city. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police said the deaths are linked to a supply of a pink-coloured, fentanyl-based drug known as "pink down" or "pink dizzy."

The drug likely arrived in the city two days ago, and is extremely potent.

Further, police said the drug is resistant to naloxone, which hasn't been saving many overdose victims when it's administered.

Police said recent calls for service, and information gathered from outside agencies, indicate a spike in overdoses and deaths relating to the drug is currently occurring in Thunder Bay.

Police advise anyone struggling with addiction that they may be at higher risk of coming into contact with fatal and dangerous narcotics at this time.

Anyone concerned about drugs being sold in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

