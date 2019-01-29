Thousands of pills, loaded handgun seized during Thunder Bay, Ont., unwanted person arrest

A 23-year-old Ottawa man is facing numerous charges after police responded to an unwanted person report at a south-side Thunder Bay hotel early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Victoria Inn at about 2:40 a.m. with reports of the unwanted male — who was not staying at the hotel — being on the premises.

Responding officers told the man that he had to leave, but he refused, assaulting one of the officers. He was placed under arrest, but resisted, and was taken into custody after a struggle.

Police said the man had "several thousand pills," which are believed to be oxycodone, in his possession. Also found in the man's possession were a loaded handgun, and $1,000 in Canadian currency.

The man is currently facing 11 charges, including assaulting a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with the serial number of a firearm, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning, and was remanded into custody.