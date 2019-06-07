Forest fire that caused evacuation of Pikangikum First Nation not yet under control

The provincial Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continues to battle a 3,800-hectare forest fire near a northwestern Ontario First Nation.

As of Friday afternoon, Red Lake 14 — which is burning just a few kilometres from Pikangikum First Nation — was listed at just over 3,800 hectares. It is not under control.

Intense fire behaviour is expected throughout the day Friday becauseof hot, clear weather and high winds in the area, ministry spokesperson Chris Marchand told CBC News.

Helicopters conducted infrared scans of the area on Thursday, identifying hotspots and dumping buckets of water onto them, he said.

A number of communities in northwestern Ontario are hosting residents of Pikangikum First Nation, which is being evacuated because of forest fires burning nearby. (CBC)

Wildfire officials said 25 crews are now assigned to the fire. A further update on firefighting efforts is expected Friday afternoon.

The fire has led to the evacuation of Pikangikum, a fly-in First Nation about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay. More than 2,000 people from the community have been airlifted out since the fire broke out more than a week ago.

However, officials say many residents have also left on their own, making the exact number of evacuees and their location hard to pinpoint.

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation, a territorial organization that represents 49 First Nations in Ontario's far north, including Pikangikum, is encouraging evacuees to register with provincial officials so an accurate list can be maintained.