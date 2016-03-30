Pikangikum opens new bail bed and transition home aimed at keeping families together

Pikangikum First Nation on Tuesday opened its new bail bed and transition home aimed at preventing people who have been arrested from being sent away from the community.

The KII-WE-YAN Pikangikum First Nation Bail Bed and Transition Home will provide temporary shelter and healing services for community members, including those on bail and those serving intermittent sentences.

The project, which was conceived around three years ago, was made possible in part by the support of Justice David Gibson, said Vernon Kejick, a hub coordinator for the Pikangikum Health Authority who is involved in victim support services for the Attorney General's office.

"The turning point was really [when] he made that point [that] it was almost like the justice system has taken over the role of the, you know, the residential school system," Kejick said. "Now it's reverse. It was like taking parents away from the family."

Prior to opening KII-WE-YAN, community members who were arrested could end up in jail outside the community or in halfway houses that were also miles from home, Kejick said.

"They would be out there for months at a time being separated from family," he said. "They have kids, wives, you know?

Keeping families together means people involved in the criminal justice system can still go home and haul water, get firewood and do other chores for elders, he added.

Another reason for wanting to keep families together is suicide prevention, Kejick said.

"Unfortunately, that's the stigma about the community, that if you Google Pikangikum, that's the first thing that you see is that that's the suicide capital of Canada. And, you know, [it's] that … parent-child relationship that doesn't exist when people aren't around, families aren't together."

The transition home is the first of its kind in Canada, according to a news release issued by the federal government.

"I'm hoping that Pikangikum can be a new role [model] for other communities [that] want to pursue projects or something like this," Kejick said.