OPP return to Pikangikum First Nation

Close to six weeks after OPP officers were expelled from Pikangikum First Nation over allegations of incidents involving officers, police have returned to the community.

Both policing and nursing services have been restored after an agreement was struck this week, the First Nation stated in a release issued Friday afternoon.

The return of OPP officers does come with conditions, the release said, including that officers work alongside Pikangikum Peacekeepers, a trained community security force, and help with more training to continue to develop the stand-alone Pikangikum Police Service.

OPP officers were vetted by chief and council and returned to the community Wednesday evening, the release stated.

The expulsion of OPP from Pikangikum in March also led to the federal government initially removing healthcare workers, and then flying them out of the community at night for several weeks.