Animal welfare groups helping dogs displaced by forest fire near Pikangikum

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society says it's helping make room in Thunder Bay, Ont., to house dogs displaced by the forest fire near Pikangikum First Nation.

The organization is helping move 20 dogs that were being cared for by the Northern Reach Rescue Network to southern Ontario, where it says there is a higher demand for adoptable pets.

"As Pikangikum First Nation began evacuating due to a forest fire, Northern Reach needed to make room in its program to provide foster care for displaced dogs from the fire-stricken community," the SPCA explained in a news release.

The 20 Thunder Bay dogs are currently on their way to North Bay aboard the North Bay and District Humane Society's Pet Valu Animal Rescue Express, it said. Tomorrow, they will continue on to Ontario SPCA animal centres in Barrie, Muskoka, Midland, Orillia and Orangeville.

Northern Reach received word Tuesday morning that three puppies from Pikangikum needed care and another eight were on their way, the rescue said in a post on its Facebook page.

"We prepared to take as many as possible," the message said. "We are so proud of all the teamwork by everyone who is doing everything they can to help those in need."