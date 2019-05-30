As the forest fire continues to grow in Pikangikum First Nation, officials at the City of Thunder Bay are preparing to host approximately 300 people from the northwestern Ontario First Nation community over the next 48 hours.

Officials in the fly-in community, which is located approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, called for more planes Thursday morning to help people get out of the community as a forest fire makes its way closer.

The fly-in community of Pikangikum First Nation is located approximately 500 km northwest of Thunder Bay. A forest fire that started 5 km away was confirmed on Wednesday night and Chief Amanda Sainnawap has declared a state of emergency as the fire continued to grow and inch closer to the community. (CBC / Submitted)

According to a written release from the city, Thunder Bay will also serve as a transportation hub to assist with travel to other host communities across the province.

"Thunder Bay's Emergency Operations Control Group is very experienced in dealing with these types of emergencies," Mayor Bill Mauro stated in Thursday's release.

"We are prepared to provided any support we can to our northern neighbours in their time of need, and will be working hard to provide for the comfort of evacuees coming to Thunder Bay."

Community declares state of emergency

Pikangikum Fire Number 14 0:18

Nishnawbe-Aski Deputy Chief Derek Fox said he has been speaking with Pikangikum Chief Amanda Sainnawap about the situation.

Fox said Sainnawap is concerned about the amount of smoke, which could prevent planes from getting in and out of the airport. He said smoke is now also reaching the community's exit route through Taxi Bay, where people can access Nungesser Road to Red Lake.

Sainnawap has reported the fire is about one to two kilometres from the First Nation, which is home to about 3,800 people, said Fox.

(Facebook/Priscilla King)

Some people were able to leave Wednesday night, Fox said, and the community's most vulnerable residents were scheduled to be among the first flown out on Thursday. Sainnawap said on Facebook that a Hercules was expected to arrive at about 7 a.m. Thursday morning, with Rangers using school buses to help transport people on the evacuee list to the airport.

That aircraft was delayed, and then wasn't expected to arrive until 10:50 a.m., CT, she said.

Sainnawap said the Hercules can take 80 to 100 people at a time. Ontario Indigenous Services Minister Greg Rickford said in a statement that, aside from Thunder Bay, he's also reached out to Dryden to serve as a host community.

Sainnawap posted on Facebook Wednesday night that a state of emergency had been declared.

Clouds and 'chance of rain' tonight

According to Peter Kimbell, a meterologist with Environment Canada, there will be a "bit of an increase of cloudiness during the day with a chance of a shower, particularly tonight."

"[There's] not a huge chance of showers and we don't expect any lightning," Kimbell told CBC News. "The winds ... are not expected to be very strong today."

The fire, which was five kilometres north of the community at 12 hectares in size on Wednesday afternoon, grew much bigger and and made its way closer to Pikangikum by the evening.

Kimbell said the winds on Thursday will be "light out of the northeast" and changing to the east as there will be a light breeze coming from the lake.

"If [there are] any showers, it would be after evening or overnight," he said.

Thanking host communities

A spokesperson from the Ministry of the Solicitor General stated in an email on Thursday that "the province is working diligently to secure lodging for the evacuees in host communities."

"We would like to thank the municipalities who have agreed to act as host communities for the evacuees," said Brent Ross. "The province is coordinating response with federal and provincial partners as well as private sector partners."