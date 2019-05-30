Pikangikum First Nation calls for more evacuation help as fire nears

Pikangikum First Nation is calling for more planes to get people out of the community Thursday morning as a forest fire continues to grow and get closer to the community.

Nishnawbe-Aski Deputy Chief Derek Fox said he's been speaking with Pikangikum Chief Amanda Sainnawap about the situation.

Fox said the chief is concerned about the amount of smoke that may begin to prevent planes from getting in and out of the airport. He said smoke is now also reaching the community's exit route through Taxi Bay, where people can access Nungesser Road to Red Lake.

Fox said the Chief has reported the fire is about 1 to 2 km from the First Nation, which has 3800 residents.

Some of the community's most vulnerable were flown out yesterday and according to Chief Sainnawap's Facebook posts, another Hercules was to be arriving at about 7 am Thursday morning and Rangers are helping transport people on the evacuee list on school buses to the airport.

She said the Hercules can take 80-100 people at a time, and evacuees are being taken to Kapuskasing,which is currently the host town for the evacuation.

Chief Sainnawap posted on Facebook earlier last night, that a state of emergency had been declared.



