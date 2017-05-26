CBC Thunder Bay speaks to Pikangikum First Nation students during 2019 career fair

Students in Pikangikum First Nation in northern Ontario will once again be speaking to prospective employers on Wednesday, at a career fair in the community.

Pikangikum First Nation is located approximately 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

CBC Thunder Bay executive producer Michael Dick and managing editor for Ontario's smaller markets, Shawna Kelly travelled to the remote community to speak to students about their career plans and future dreams.

Follow their trip below: