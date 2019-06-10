Progress made on forest fire near Pikangikum: MNRF

Forest firefighting crews are making progress on a large blaze that's caused the evacuation of a northwestern Ontario First Nation.

Red Lake Fire 14 is burning just a few kilometres from Pikangikum First Nation.

And while the fire's size has remained largely the same since it broke out nearly two weeks ago, as of Sunday, the 3,800-hectare blaze was listed as being held, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said.

A number of communities in northwestern Ontario are hosting residents of Pikangikum First Nation, which is being evacuated due to forest fires burning nearby. (CBC)

Significant rainfall in the area over the weekend has aided firefighting efforts, and crews have begun to remove sprinklers from buildings, homes, and other infrastructure.

There are 24 crews working on the fire, and they continue to identify and extinguish hot spots, the MNRF said.

Pikangikum is home to about 3,800 people. Evacuations have taken place over the last several days, with residents of the community being hosted in a number of other cities, including Thunder Bay.