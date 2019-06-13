It's been over two weeks since residents in Pikangikum First Nation were forced to leave their community due to a nearby forest fire, but it looks like some of them have received the green light to go back home this week, according to the province's emergency management department.

Fire information officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chris Marchand said Red Lake 14 is being held and "remains at 3835 hectares" as of Thursday afternoon and is on a "down swing."

"At present time there are 10 crews remaining on the fire, down from a high point of 25 crews at its height," Marchand explained. "At this time, fire ranger crews are patrolling the fire for hot spots and extinguishing those hot spots with hand tools."

He said the process of retrieving the fire fighting equipment has begun, with a large shipment leaving the community on Wednesday.

About 2000 people from the fly-in community have been staying at hotels in a number of cities in Ontario, including Thunder Bay, as well as Winnipeg.

In an email to CBC News on Thursday, the province said they are currently working with the federal government and the community leadership to "repatriate Pikangikum community members."

"Non vulnerable residents are being returned first and some of the individuals who have self-evacuated have now returned to the community on their own," Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services officer, Greg Flood said.

Status of Pickle Lake fire changed

According to Marchand, as of Thursday afternoon, the status of the fire in Pickle Lake, known as Sioux Lookout 8, has also been changed to being held and is "not expected to expand its perimeters any further."

Pickle Lake is about 550 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

"11 crews are assigned to that fire today and they haven't had any overnight rain in Pickle Lake so they are keeping an eye out in the rise of fire behaviour," he said.

He said fire rangers are moving closer to the centre of the fire as they have installed hose lines around the perimeter on Thursday.

"Crews there are also removing values protection equipment and other fire fighting equipment ... and they plan an aerial infrared scan of that fire's perimeter for tomorrow."