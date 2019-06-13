As evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation start to return home after a forest fire nearby threatened their community in late May, thousands of community members are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old girl who was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Cochrane, Ont.

"This news is overwhelmingly sad," Pikangikum First Nation Chief Amanda Sainnawap stated in a written release on Thursday. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the girl's family."

OPP said in a written release on Wednesday, that 16-year-old Kelsey Strang from Pikangikum was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders were called to a collision on Highway 11 between a vehicle and a pedestrian at around 2:30 a.m.

Later that morning, leaders with Nishanwabe Aski Nation (NAN) confirmed that the teenager was one of the evacuees who left town during the evacuation process.

After the devastating incident, the chief continued to stress the importance of getting community members back to the community, as soon as possible, as "displacement comes unfamiliar activities and surroundings," which people are "unaccustomed to."

About 2000 people were airlifted out of the fly-in community through a Hercules and have been staying in hotels around communities in northwestern and northeastern Ontario as well as Winnipeg.

Some evacuees have started returning home since Monday.

"We are a close knit community and we will struggle under these conditions to ensure that the immediate and extended family, as well as friends and classmates of the girl, will have access to support and counselling in whichever host community they may be in," she said.