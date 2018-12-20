Duty to consult extends to administration of justice in First Nations, lawyer says

An Ontario court ruling this month is "a terrible, stinging indictment of the conduct of the Crown," according to a lawyer representing four women from Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

Justice David Gibson ruled on Oct. 2, that the equality rights of the women were violated because they were unable to access intermittent (or weekend) sentences in their fly-in First Nation to serve their impaired driving sentences of 90 days or less.

"In a community where 75 per cent of the population is under the age of 25, removing mothers from their children for extended periods of time will undoubtedly exacerbate existing problems in this vulnerable and destabilized First Nation," Gibson said. "In this case the issue is not over-incarceration [of Indigenous people], per se, but rather the direct extension of the corrosive effects of colonization."

Lawyer John Bilton, who represented Sherry Turtle, Audrey Turtle, Loretta Turtle and Rocelyn Moose, said Gibson's ruling is still reverberating through legal circles a week after it was delivered — two other women, Cherilee Turtle and Tracy Strang, were represented by another lawyer.

The fly-in community of Pikangikum First Nation is located approximately 200 kilometres from the nearest provincial jail, in Kenora. (CBC)

Treaty right to consultation

The Kenora-based lawyer, who has worked with various clients from Pikangikum for more than a decade, said this case caused him to ask questions about what the Treaty means when it comes to the administration of justice. That led to Pikangikum First Nation becoming an intervenor in the case.

In its submissions, the First Nation asked the court to rule that — as a partner in a nation-to-nation relationship —Pikangikum has a "Treaty right to work with the Crown to administer criminal justice in a manner which is consistent with their autonomy."

Where a treaty right is asserted, but unproven, the Crown has a duty to consult if it contemplates conduct which would adversely impact that right, the First Nation argued.

'Catastrophic consequences'

Gibson said making such a ruling is beyond his jurisdiction but that his time working "in the front-line delivery of justice" in Pikangikum since 1993 showed him that the Crown is neglecting its treaty obligations and that "this neglect has had direct and catastrophic consequences for the people of Pikangikum."

One of those consequences is that young people are dying by suicide "in shocking numbers," Gibson said. "This is happening right now and not because of things that happened in the distant past but because of things that are being done and not being done right now."

Gibson said that "regardless of whether the Crown has a treaty obligation "to consult deeply with the community about the administration of justice in Pikangikum, it is in its best interest to do so."

'Reverse the gaze'

The case is an opportunity to reverse the gaze on the justice system, Bilton said, adding that he borrowed the phrase from artist Kent Monkman.

"In Pikangikum they have the most advanced police detachment in all of the remote north and yet hundreds of people don't have access to running water, there are food security issues, there is gross addiction to intoxicants and children kill themselves in staggering numbers," Bilton said.

"Instead of looking at the suffering [in Pikangikum] that we are attempting to solve and failing miserably, we should consider that what we are observing are the symptoms of our own disorder," he said.

In the three-month span, between Jan.1 and March 4, 2019, there were 600 individual lock ups and 1,450 calls for service from a population of 3,200 people, according to court documents.

In a news release, Luke Hildebrand, the lawyer for Pikangikum, said the decision "delivers an unequivocal message to the Crown: fulfil your Treaty obligations and get on with restoring Pikangikum's social and legal systems."

'Ad hoc work arounds' won't do, judge says

The women who were convicted of impaired driving have yet to be sentenced. The next court date is Nov. 4.

The Crown is proposing to remedy the unavailability of intermittent sentences in Pikangikum by setting up a temporary absence program so the women could serve their time in the First Nation.

But Gibson ruled "the need for an ad hoc 'work around' … is one of the hallmarks of an unconstitutional legal regime".

His ruling contains testimony from Amanda Sainnawap, who was asked by a judge what the best way is for the court to determine a just sentence.

"Invite the elders," she said. "I think just being courteous and just getting, just asking them."

Gibson said these kinds of conversations are especially important now when the pandemic restrictions mean court parties are not traveling to fly-in First Nations like Pikangikum.

Bilton said the ruling is a "call to action" to restore the treaty relationship with Indigenous peoples to an alliance that results in mutual aid.

"We can't just describe this as unique and special burden only to be carried by Indigenous people," he said. "That's the point."