Investigators probing car fire in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Investigators are looking into a vehicle fire on Thunder Bay's north side over the weekend.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to a Picton Avenue property around 4:10 a.m. Saturday. A car was on fire; the flames also reportedly ignited the siding on a nearby home.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to put out the fire before it spread into the interior of the building.

No one was home at the time of the fire, fire rescue officials said.

Five pumpers and an aerial ladder were called to fight the fire.