OPP defend handling of Pickle Lake vehicle fire after complaint from onlooker

Ontario Provincial Police in Pickle Lake, Ont., are defending their response to a vehicle fire Sunday morning after an onlooker complained that officers wouldn't let neighbours try to protect a nearby home.

The acting sergeant with the local detachment said officers kept neighbours away from the scene because it was dangerous.

Norine Van Breda, who is from the town but currently lives in Sioux Lookout, was in Pickle Lake visiting her father when the fire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sunday in a vehicle on Lakeview Crescent.

Neighbours emerged from their homes and wanted to help, she said.

"Someone said, 'Someone grab a garden hose so we can keep the house from catching on fire,' because the vehicle was parked close to the house, and the vehicle was fully engulfed," she said.

"We were told not to do that... The owner of the house was watching and crying and trying to figure out what's happening, and everybody's standing around. We're waiting for the fire trucks. We've got garden hoses and we're not allowed to use it. I just felt really devastated for the person whose truck is on fire, plus myself knowing that we want to help, and we can't."

Siding on the home was damaged by the fire, OPP said. (Norine Van Breda)

But spraying the fire with a garden house would've been dangerous and would not have prevented the spread of the fire to the home, said acting Sgt. James Davis of the OPP's Pickle Lake detachment.

"Vehicle fires are very hot fires. There's lots of different accelerants in a vehicle fire, and there's lots of different things that lead to potential explosions," Davis said.

"So our concern at the time of that fire was that there was a greater risk to public safety than there was to private property."

OPP guidelines state that members of the public should stay at least 25 to 30 metres away from vehicle fires in order to ensure their safety in the event of an explosion, Davis said.

Neighbours could not maintain a safe distance while trying to actively fight the fire, he said.

In addition, Davis added, spraying the vehicle fire or home with a garden hose would not have helped to extinguish the fire or protect the nearby home because the heat from the fire would've turned the water into steam before it reached any surfaces.

Fire crews from the Pickle Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

Siding on the nearby home suffered damage but the vehicle did not explode, Davis said.

The occupants of the house got out, and nobody was injured.

Police consider the fire suspicious and are investigating, he added.