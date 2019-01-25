Time not of the essence says Pickle Lake mayor as town opts out of pot shop

The mayor of Pickle Lake, Ont., isn't ruling out the possibility the town, which is roughly 550 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, will eventually host a legal cannabis store. But Dwight Monck said council decided to opt out for this first selection round.

Monck said the timing of the decision was a challenge for his council, noting that municipalities in Ontario only had until midnight Tuesday to say yes or no to the stores.

"We're just a new council, since October, and three of the five of us are new to this," he said. "Once the elections were all done, this was sort of handed to us and unfortunately we didn't have a lot of time to consult with the folks in town, so we opted out at this time, just to buy us a bit more time, because once you opt in, you can't get out."

Believes council will favour opt-in after public consultations

Council plans to hold some type of public consultation in the spring, said Monck, explaining that four councillors were opposed to opting in, and just one was in favour.

But, "I think the whole thing would flip to 100 per cent in favour if we have some time to consult with the residents of Pickle."

Councillors had no strong philosophical opposition to the idea, said Monck, although "we did have some conversation about the addiction problems we have up here to start with, and maybe adding more fuel to the fire, but that wasn't the basis of our decision."

'Didn't feel time was of the essence'

He said the town's small size, just about 400 people, also meant it wasn't eligible for a shop at present anyway, and so councillors "really didn't feel time was of the essence."

The Ontario government has stated any municipality saying no to pot shops now can change its stance in the future.

From a provincial list of 33 municipalities in northwestern Ontario, only five opted out, including the townships of Conmee, Dorion, Emo, and Lake of the Woods.