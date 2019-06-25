A sign of northwestern Ontario spring: Don't play near the bear trap

It's a warning you don't often hear — keep your children away from the bear trap.

In Pickle Lake, Ont., about 500 km northwest of Thunder Bay, the township put up a warning on its Facebook page, after receiving calls about children playing near the trap.

About 400 people live in the community, at the end of Highway 599.

"They were just concerned that there were some children playing in and around our one bear trap that's set up in a more densely populated area," said Jamie Hussey, the clerk-treasurer for the township.

"I don't know, maybe it makes a good hide and seek spot, but we just want to make sure that nobody gets injured."

Bears awake 'earlier than normal'

Hussey said bears have been seen around town, but none have been trapped and relocated.

The trap, on a single axle trailer, is then towed out of town and the bear is released.

"They're awake earlier than normal.

"We've had quite a few bears come romping through town already, looking for bits and bobs to eat, I guess you could say. Just with the early spring and it's been so dry in northern Ontario already, there's nothing for them to eat in the ditches and in the bush."