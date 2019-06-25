Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

A sign of northwestern Ontario spring: Don't play near the bear trap

It's a warning you don't often hear — keep your children away from the bear trap. But the township of Pickle Lake, Ont., about 500 km northwest of Thunder Bay, put up the warning on Facebook after receiving calls about children playing dangerously.

'We just want to make sure that nobody gets injured,' Pickle Lake's clerk-treasurer says

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
The Ontario township of Pickle Lake is asking parents to warn their children about playing in and around the community's live bear trap, similar to the one seen here. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

It's a warning you don't often hear — keep your children away from the bear trap.

In Pickle Lake, Ont., about 500 km northwest of Thunder Bay, the township put up a warning on its Facebook page, after receiving calls about children playing near the trap. 

About 400 people live in the community, at the end of Highway 599.

"They were just concerned that there were some children playing in and around our one bear trap that's set up in a more densely populated area," said Jamie Hussey, the clerk-treasurer for the township.

"I don't know, maybe it makes a good hide and seek spot, but we just want to make sure that nobody gets injured." 

Bears awake 'earlier than normal'

Hussey said bears have been seen around town, but none have been trapped and relocated.

The trap, on a single axle trailer, is then towed out of town and the bear is released.

"They're awake earlier than normal.

"We've had quite a few bears come romping through town already, looking for bits and bobs to eat, I guess you could say. Just with the early spring and it's been so dry in northern Ontario already, there's nothing for them to eat in the ditches and in the bush."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    now